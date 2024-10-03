Caste-based discrimination in jails: Supreme Court on Thursday, October 3, said that caste-based discrimination and segregation at prisons is a violation of Article 15. Perhaps, selection of sweepers from particular caste is entirely opposed to substantive equality.

Such practices lead to unfair division of labour in the prisons and type of labour assignment based on caste etc. cannot be permitted, the apex court said. It stated, “Manual directly discriminates by assigning cleaning and sweeping tasks to lower caste and assigning cooking to higher caste and it is in violation of Article 15."