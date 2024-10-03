Hello User
'Violation of Article 15': Supreme Court over caste-based discrimination in jails; says sweeping to lower, cooking to….

‘Violation of Article 15’: Supreme Court over caste-based discrimination in jails; says sweeping to lower, cooking to….

Livemint

Caste-based discrimination in jails: Supreme Court on Thursday, October 3, said that caste-based discrimination and segregation at prisons is a violation of Article 15. Perhaps, selection of sweepers from particular caste is entirely opposed to substantive equality.

Caste-based discrimination in jails: Supreme Court on Thursday, October 3, said that caste-based discrimination and segregation at prisons is a violation of Article 15.

Caste-based discrimination in jails: Supreme Court on Thursday, October 3, said that caste-based discrimination and segregation at prisons is a violation of Article 15. Perhaps, selection of sweepers from particular caste is entirely opposed to substantive equality.

Such practices lead to unfair division of labour in the prisons and type of labour assignment based on caste etc. cannot be permitted, the apex court said. It stated, “Manual directly discriminates by assigning cleaning and sweeping tasks to lower caste and assigning cooking to higher caste and it is in violation of Article 15."

