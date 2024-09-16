Former United States President and Republican nominee for the 2024 US elections, Donald Trump survived a second assassination attempt after shots were fired near the Trump International Golf Course in West Palm Beach, Florida on September 15, 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Donald Trump Assassination Live Reactions on 2nd assasination attempt Kamala Harris, the current US Vice President and Democratic nominee, took to X and wrote, “I have been briefed on reports of gunshots fired near former President Trump and his property in Florida, and I am glad he is safe." "Violence has no place in America," she added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

President Biden wrote, “I have been briefed by my team regarding what federal law enforcement is investigating as a possible assassination attempt of former President Trump today. A suspect is in custody, and I commend the work of the Secret Service and their law enforcement partners for their vigilance and their efforts to keep the former President and those around him safe."

He added, “I am relieved that the former President is unharmed. There is an active investigation into this incident as law enforcement gathers more details about what happened. As I have said many times, there is no place for political violence or for any violence ever in our country, and I have directed my team to continue to ensure that Secret Service has every resource, capability and protective measure necessary to ensure the former President’s continued safety."

Reacting to the news of another shooting incident involving former US President and Republican nominee Donald Trump, supporter Elon Musk also took social media and questioned the lack of assassination attempts on rivals Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He wrote, “And no one is even trying to assassinate Biden/Kamala"

Vivek Ramaswamy expressed relief that Trump was safe but condemned the rising trend of political violence and called it as unacceptable and un-American. He also urged the Secret Service to enhance Trump's protection to the same level as President Biden's. He wrote, “Yes, we are grateful that President Trump is safe, once again. But this growing pattern of political violence needs to STOP right now. It is unacceptable and un-American. I’m calling on Secret Service to IMMEDIATELY step up its protection for President Trump to the *same* level they provide to Biden, there’s no excuse not to at this point. But there’s also a deeper sickness in our country that we need to cure. America is skating on thin ice, and I thank God we’ve now averted tragedy twice this summer. We can only hope that the two assassination attempts on President Trump already will be the worst things that happen this election cycle" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Trump's vice Presidential nominee JD Vance said, “I'm glad President Trump is safe. I spoke to him before the news was public and he was, amazingly, in good spirits. Still much we don't know, but I'll be hugging my kids extra tight tonight and saying a prayer of gratitude."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr wrote, “Again folks! SHOTS FIRED at Trump Golf Course in West Palm Beach, Florida. An AK-47 was discovered in the bushes, per local law enforcement. The Trump campaign has released a statement confirming former President Trump is safe. A suspect has reportedly been apprehended."