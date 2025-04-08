Violence in Bengal’s Murshidabad over Waqf Act: Police vehicles torched, stones hurled; BJP targets CM Mamata Banerjee

Violence erupted in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district on Tuesday during protests against the recently enacted Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025. Demonstrators in the Jangipur area clashed with police, resulting in stone-pelting and the torching of police vehicles. The unrest began when protesters blocked National Highway 12 and refused to disperse despite police requests. When authorities attempted to forcibly lift the blockade, tensions escalated, leading to violent confrontations.

A heavy police presence, including Rapid Action Force personnel, was deployed to restore order.

The Waqf (Amendment) Act, passed after extensive debates in Parliament and signed into law by President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday, officially came into effect on April 8.

The Waqf (Amendment) Act, passed after extensive debates in Parliament and signed into law by President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday, officially came into effect on April 8. The legislation aims to streamline the management of Waqf properties—assets donated by Muslims for religious or charitable purposes—while safeguarding heritage sites, promoting transparency, and enhancing coordination between Waqf boards and local authorities.

However, critics argue that the law infringes upon the rights of India’s Muslim community.

The incident has sparked political controversy, with opposing parties blaming each other for the violence.

The incident has sparked political controversy, with opposing parties blaming each other for the violence. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Sukanta Majumdar accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of "minority appeasement" and failing to maintain law and order.

In a post on X, Majumdar alleged that "violent Islamist mobs" were running rampant in Murshidabad under Banerjee’s administration, while Hindu communities were being targeted. He further criticised Banerjee for her "spineless brand of appeasement politics," claiming it was dragging Bengal towards chaos.

Meanwhile, Siddiqullah Chowdhury, a senior Trinamool Congress leader and state minister, condemned the police action during the protests. Chowdhury argued that law enforcement had mishandled the situation by resorting to lathi charges against demonstrators. He compared the incident favourably to the Left regime, stating that minorities were not subjected to such treatment under previous administrations.

Also Read | Waqf Amendment Act comes into force from today, govt issues notification

Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury also weighed in, attributing the violence to police highhandedness and accusing both Mamata Banerjee’s government and the BJP of exploiting communal divisions for political gain. Chowdhury called for greater sensitivity in handling protests in Murshidabad, where over 70 per cent of the population are Muslims.

The BJP has further alleged that internet services were deliberately suspended in Jangipur to suppress information about the unrest. Videos shared by BJP leaders purportedly show protesters chanting slogans rejecting India’s Constitution and calling for defiance against the Waqf Act.

The protests come amid broader demonstrations against the Waqf Amendment Act across West Bengal and other states such as Tamil Nadu.

As tensions remain high in Murshidabad, authorities have promised strict legal action against those involved in violence and rumour-mongering

Critics have labelled the legislation "anti-democratic" and accused the central government of interfering in the personal matters of religious minorities. The Congress has opposed provisions allowing non-Muslims to be appointed to Waqf boards, arguing that these changes undermine constitutional safeguards.