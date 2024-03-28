VIP programs offered by online gambling companies draw federal scrutiny

Federal lawmakers concerned about gambling addiction are starting to scrutinize online betting companies’ targeting of big spenders and VIPs.
Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D., Conn.) sent letters last week to eight online gambling companies, including FanDuel and DraftKings, urging them to stop using player data and other marketing tactics to target customers with gambling problems.
He noted The Wall Street Journal’s report last month profiling a psychiatrist who tried to quit online gambling but lost more than $400,000 in less than a year, egged on by perks and thousands of dollars in betting credits doled out by VIP hosts.
“Gambling addiction is so pernicious because it is so prevalent and so rampantly denied as a problem," Blumenthal said in an interview.
Meanwhile, Rep. Paul Tonko (D., N.Y.) said he is working on legislation that would impose federal oversight of online sports betting in any state that has legalized the business.
Blumenthal is exploring ways that sports betting companies encourage gamblers, including people with a problem, to continue playing.
“The bonuses and credits, the promotions and pitches, the VIP hosts. It has to be seen as a whole, and there may be aspects of it that should be prohibited or much more rigorously restricted," he said.
Online sports-betting and casino games have exploded in the U.S. over the past six years, as more states legalized the industry. A total of 38 states and the District of Columbia have legalized sports wagering, while six states allow online casino games such as slots or blackjack.
Gambling companies rely heavily on top spenders to generate revenue. Companies deploy so-called VIP hosts who form personal relationships with the biggest spenders, frequently handing out betting credits to encourage gamblers to deposit more of their money.
The companies collect customers’ betting habits, including gathering data on how much time players spend on the app, how much they gamble, what kind of bets they place and how much they lose. Psychologists who study gambling addiction say that data could be used to identify customers with a problem.
Blumenthal said the companies should use that approach and proactively offer treatment services and self-exclusion, which is an option for gamblers to have themselves banned on the apps.
In his letters to the eight gambling companies, Blumenthal asked more than a dozen questions about their operations, including what customer data is collected and how that information is used. Blumenthal also asked whether the companies would agree to end VIP hosting programs and is seeking a response by April 8.
Blumenthal sent letters to FanDuel, DraftKings, BetMGM, Caesars, Fanatics, ESPN Bet, Betfred and Bet365. The companies either didn’t comment to the Journal on Blumenthal’s letter or referred questions to the American Gaming Association, a gambling-industry lobbying group that has opposed federal regulatory intervention.
Chris Cylke, the AGA’s senior vice president for government relations, said it is concerning that policymakers assume player data is being used to harm customers because the industry has already been discussing how artificial-intelligence can improve efforts under way to fight problem gambling.
In January, Blumenthal and Rep. Andrea Salinas, an Oregon Democrat, introduced legislation that would direct half of a federal sports-betting excise tax for gambling addiction treatment and research through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The tax was estimated to bring in about $250 million in 2023, according to the National Council on Problem Gambling.
In Tonko’s proposal, new rules would include banning advertising during live sports events, banning credit cards as a form of payment and prohibiting companies from using artificial intelligence to track players’ habits.
Gambling is regulated state by state, creating a patchwork of online betting rules. The Journal’s profile of psychiatrist Kavita Fischer in part prompted a lawmaker in Pennsylvania, where Fischer lives, to pursue a ban on credit cards for online gambling in that state.
Write to Katherine Sayre at katherine.sayre@wsj.com