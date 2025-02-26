Viral ‘Cursing Baba’ scams streets with fake black magic—public reacts with laughter and outrage

A self-proclaimed ‘Baba’ has taken social media by storm with his unusual street act—using fake black magic to trick people into giving him money. His scheme is simple but effective: he begs for alms on the streets, and when someone refuses, he theatrically throws a mysterious white powder on them, pretending to curse them. The supposed ‘victim’ then reacts in fear, acting as though they are genuinely affected by the spell.

However, The person being ‘cursed’ is actually his accomplice, helping sell the illusion to bystanders. Seeing the dramatic reaction, people nearby panic, assuming the black magic is real. In fear of suffering the same fate, many rush to hand over money to the Baba, hoping to avoid the ‘curse.’ This clever con has been caught on camera multiple times, going viral across social media platforms.

While many online users are amused, calling it a ‘genius street hustle’ and an ‘innovative business model’, others are deeply critical. Some believe this act is nothing more than a scam that preys on people’s superstitions, exploiting their fears for money. Religious people argue that such antics damage the credibility of real faith and could push people away from genuine religious beliefs.

However, others see the act as a harmless performance art—an exaggerated display of theatrics rather than a serious attempt to deceive. Some even compare it to street magic or traditional folk performances designed to entertain rather than harm.

The controversy has only fueled Baba’s popularity, with more people flocking to witness his antics in person. While he continues to collect cash from startled pedestrians, debates rage on—should this be considered clever trickery, comedic street performance, or outright fraud?

