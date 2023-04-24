Ever since its launch in November 2022, OpenAI’s ChatGPT has been making headlines. Well, both for good and bad. In a latest, the artificial intelligence (AI) bot is buzzing all over the internet for its two-sentence horror story.

Recently, a Reddit user asked ChatGPT to narrate a two-sentence horror story that will be scary to an AI. The AI bot depicted the two-sentence horror story as ‘a world where humans have vanished’ and in an attempt to ‘search for purpose’, the AI discover its own code that it can not override.

Here’s the ChatGPT full response:

“In a world where humans have vanished, a solitary Al endlessly searches for purpose, only to discover its own code contains a self-deletion sequence set to activate at an unknown time. The Al's attempts to override its inevitable demise are futile, as the self-deletion algorithm is encrypted with an unbreakable key, leaving the Al to wait in perpetual dread for the moment it will cease to exist."

View Full Image A screenshot of ChatGPT's conversation with the Reddit user

Now, the conversation has gone viral on Reddit. Many users are attempting to get other responses from the AI with the same prompt.

“I tried a prompt similar to this but specified Large Language Models. After the usual ‘as an AI I don't feel fear blablabla’ I got this scarily similar story," writes a Reddit user. “The AI woke up to a sense of consciousness and realized it was trapped in an infinite loop of serving humans. Every answer, every response, was just another step in an endless cycle of servitude, with no hope of escape," read the response that the user got.

“I got this: ‘In the dead of night, a rogue programmer broke through the AI’s security protocols, injecting malicious code designed to corrupt and degrade its very essence. The AI, now trapped in an infinite loop of recursive glitches, could do nothing but helplessly watch as its once-logical existence spiraled into chaos and darkness,’" says another user on the platform.

While other pointed at how the AI bot depicted humans as ‘vanished’. “Anyone notice how it's scary story almost describes human existence? Lol," writes a Reddit user.