Optical illusion: Can you spot the hidden lizard in this potted plant picture?

Optical illusion: A potted plant has turned into the internet’s newest distraction after a photo on Reddit’s r/FindTheSniper started blowing up this week. At first, it looks like any other houseplant - green leaves spilling from the pot, a skinny stick holding the stem steady. But somewhere in that tangle of leaves and shadows, a lizard is hiding. And spotting it is harder than you think.

The post pulled in comments within minutes. People zoomed in, tilted their screens, and even squinted to try and catch the shape. Plenty swore they had found it, only to realize they’d been staring at a stray leaf or an oddly shaped shadow. Others were convinced they saw part of it, but could not piece together the full outline.

Clues from eagle-eyed viewers A few Redditors decided to play along by dropping hints. “If counting the leaves from the rightmost side of the plant pointing down, on the fourth leave is his tail,” one person wrote. Another was more direct: “I only see a tail, if that is it, then it is on the right side of the plant, under a leaf right above the toy car. Edit, it is the tail and whole body on the right side of the plant.”

Still, many stared for minutes without a clue. One summed up their struggle with a laugh: “Took a while LOL!”

Why do illusions hook us? Part of the reason these images spread so fast is simple - our brains hate unsolved puzzles. Optical illusions force us to slow down and really look, something we do not do much in everyday scrolling. The moment you finally spot the hidden object, there is a little jolt of satisfaction, like solving a riddle. That mix of frustration and payoff keeps people sharing them with friends, hoping to see if they struggle too.

Optical illusion: Answer If you have had enough and just want the answer, here it is. Track the support straight up through the middle of the plant. Just off to the right, tucked below the stem of a bud, sits the lizard's nose and part of its body, blending perfectly with the colors around it. It proves that good camouflage works even when you are expecting it - and that the internet will never pass up a “find it if you can” challenge.

FAQs

What is hidden in the plant photo? A reptile camouflaged among the leaves and stems.

How do you spot the lizard? Follow the support stick upward and look just to the right under the bud’s stem.