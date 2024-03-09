Viral TikTok trend 'Chroming' claims the life of an 11-year-old boy: Here's what happened
An 11-year-old boy named Tommie-Lee Gracie Billington tragically died after attempting the dangerous 'chroming' challenge, inhaling hazardous household chemicals as part of a TikTok craze.
In a heartbreaking incident, an 11-year-old boy named Tommie-Lee Gracie Billington lost his life while attempting the perilous "chroming" challenge at a friend's residence. The young boy tragically passed away instantly after a sleepover, where he and his friends decided to try the TikTok craze that involves inhaling hazardous household chemicals, reported NDTV.