A thief, flying cash, and a twist - UP dhaba crowd returns every note | Watch

In an incident that seemed straight out of the Netflix crime drama ‘Money Heist’, a surreal “rain” of currency stunned people at the Jaiswal Dhaba, located along the Prayagraj-Kanpur highway in Uttar Pradesh’s Kaushambi district. What initially appeared to be a bizarre stroke of luck for diners and travellers soon unravelled into the dramatic aftermath of a foiled theft attempt.

Advertisement

The peculiar scene unfolded around 9:15pm on Thursday when Bhavesh Kumar Barot, a businessman from Gujarat, was en route to Delhi after concluding business dealings in Prayagraj. Travelling aboard a luxury coach, Barot alighted with fellow passengers at the dhaba for a short refreshment halt. It was during this brief stop that an unidentified thief made a sudden attempt to snatch Barot’s bag, which was reportedly stuffed with cash amounting to ₹5.65 lakh, TOI reported.

In the chaos that ensued, the bag burst open, releasing a flurry of currency notes into the air. A strong gust of wind carried the notes in multiple directions, creating an astonishing sight that instantly drew the attention of bystanders and diners. As people scrambled to collect the airborne cash, what looked like a scene of opportunism quickly turned into an unexpected display of public conscience.

Advertisement

Once local authorities and members of the public were made aware of the true nature of the incident, an appeal was made - both by the police and by good samaritans present at the dhaba - for people to return the money to its rightful owner. In a show of honesty, "every single one of them—and all of it!" was handed back to Barot, according to the police.

Read More

Advertisement

Speaking to the media, Barot expressed heartfelt appreciation for the integrity shown by the public and his co-passengers. He credited the swift and sincere efforts of the dhaba staff and fellow travellers for helping him recover the entirety of his belongings, including clothing that had also fallen from the bag during the scuffle.