Viral video: Auto driver sings Coldplay song in Ahmedabad; netizens say, ’better than crowded concert’

An Ahmedabad auto driver is making headlines after his video humming the tunes of Coldplay song went viral on social media. This clip surfaced days after Coldplay concert was held in Ahmedabads's

Taking to social media platform Instagram, a user named Navendu posted, “Found this auto driver enjoying coldplay tunes in Ahmedabad. @coldplay should invite him to their next performance. Getting on to the stage in his auto.” In the video clip, the auto driver can be heard singing Coldplay song as he drives through the city and the song plays in the background. The well-lit three-wheeler with blue lights adds to the vibes.

The British rock band Coldplay held 3 shows in Mumbai in January as a part of their Music of the Spheres World Tour. Two back-to-back performances took place in Ahmedabad's the Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25 and 26 that marked last leg of India tour.

The video states, “Auto driver playing and singing along to Coldplay in Ahmedabad. It's amazing how music transcends boundaries, religions and languages! Dude was hitting notes even better than the opening acts.” Later, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin was spotted at Mahakumbh mela in Prayagraj with girlfriend Dakota Johnson.

The viral video amassed over 10 lakh views, 63 thousand likes and several comments. This viral post sparked reactions online, as one user stated, “Then definitely charged 3000 ₹ for 7 kms from the stadium.” Another user wrote, “Saw this guy at manek chawk after the concert.” A third user commented, “Autowale bhaiya passed the vibe check.”

A fourth user stated, “Better than a crowded concert, I would love to sit and vibe!” A fifth user responded, “Concert ki sawari ka achaa bandobast kiya.” A sixth user replied, “Most wholesome video through the whole concert tour. A seventh user wrote, ”Jasleen Royal be like:- Mujhe kiyu toda gyaaaa." Notably, Jasleen Royal performed the opening act for Coldplay's Mumbai concert.