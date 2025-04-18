Viral video: Bengaluru man sits in middle of busy road, calmly sipping tea. This is what happened to him

Bengaluru witnessed a strange and risky spectacle on April 12 when a video of a man casually sipping tea while seated in the middle of a bustling traffic route went viral on social media. The footage, reportedly taken on a major arterial road in the city, shows the man appearing completely unfazed by the passing vehicles, including autorickshaws, cars, and two-wheelers, as he enjoys his tea in the heart of moving traffic.

The exact location of the incident is yet to be confirmed, but that didn’t stop the internet from erupting in reactions. Acting swiftly, the Bengaluru City Police identified and arrested the person. Officers from the SJ Park police station took him into custody, and a case has been registered against him for creating a public nuisance and endangering lives.

In a social media post on X, the Bengaluru City Police shared a video montage that included the man’s stunt and subsequent arrest. Their caption cleverly warned, “Taking tea time to the traffic line will brew you a hefty fine, not fame!!! BEWARE BCP is watching you.”

Some viewers were amused, while many others expressed concern about the dangerous nature of the stunt. "What happens when someone hits by car, truck, auto or a bike?? To die with tea??" one user commented. Another urged the authorities to take stricter action: “Sir! Please don't give him the station bail and release him in a few hours. Set an example. Punish him and put him behind bars.”

The video serves as yet another reminder of how far some individuals are willing to go for online attention—but also how quick civic authorities are in responding to public safety concerns in the digital age.

While some users praised the swift police action with comments like "Good action," others called for more stringent consequences to deter such stunts in the future.