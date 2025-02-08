Bengaluru men, who performed a wheelie on a busy road, were apprehended by Bengaluru Traffic Police after the video went viral. The video opens with two men seated on a scooter, with the rider performing a dangerous wheelie in the night hours.

What is a wheelie? While performing this stunt, a rider lifts the front wheel of a two-wheeler off the ground. As the stunt rolls out, the pillion rider seems inebriated drunk. As the video proceeds one can see the text on the screen, “Few moments Later.” Following, which a picture showing Bengaluru Traffic Police with the arrested rider comes up.

Bengaluru Traffic Police identified and apprehended the riders performing risky manoeuvre on a scooter and posted a cautionary message on social media using their stunt clip.

Taking to social media platform X, Bengaluru Traffic Police posted this video with the caption, “Bengaluru roads are for safe rides, not stunt shows! Try wheeling, and you’ll be starring in a cautionary tale."

Is wheeling a criminal offence? Under Section 279 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), performing stunts on a road is illegal. This is equivalent to "rash driving or riding on a public way," which is punishable by law. The category of reckless driving incorporates all dangerous stunts on a public road.

Social media reaction The viral video amassed 10.3 lakh views, 1.8 thousand likes and several comments. Social media users strongly reacted to the video as a user wrote, "Sorry if this sounds inhumane but these goons need something like “Shoot at sight”. Anti social elements must be dealt with absolute aggression.. Nobody basically cares for law and order and our system isnt able to bring a permanent solution to this menace."

A second user questioned, “These stunts are dangerous. Why do they risk their lives doing them?” A third user replied, "I love how quick the Bangalore traffic police are. And cheeky on social media."