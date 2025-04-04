Viral video: Benny Johnson shares sweet moment with daughters over Donald Trump-like outfit; netizens react

Benny Johnson shared a video featuring his daughters questioning his formal attire, comparing him to Donald Trump. The 15-second clip captured a sweet interaction, prompting social media users to share their reactions.

Fareha Naaz
Published4 Apr 2025, 06:45 AM IST
Benny Johnson shared a heartwarming moment with daughters over his Donald Trump-like outfit.
Benny Johnson shared a heartwarming moment with daughters over his Donald Trump-like outfit.(X @Amani Abdulla)

Benny Johnson, YouTuber known for his conservative viewpoints, shared a video on social media of an adorable exchange with his children. The personal moment caught social media attention as the kids can be seen questioning their father over his formal attire.

The 15-second footage captures a sweet moment with his two young girls where the two ask him why he is dressed like Donald Trump. In a post on X, Benny Johnson stated, “My kids, when I come home from DC wearing a suit and tie: “Why are you dressed like Donald Trump?!””

In the video, the 37-year-old political commentator can be seen wearing a blue colour two-piece suit paired with sparkling white shirt and golden tie. As he arrives at the door of his house, his children drop this amusing question, the touching exchange has gone viral.

While some users called the moment cute and adorable, others pointed out that the tie did not match Donald Trump's dress code. A user stated, “You need a red tie for when you’re in DC Benny!” Another user remarked, “Greatest feeling in the world seeing your kids after a long trip.” A third user commented, “Standing on bennyness.” A fifth user wrote, ““Because I just had a date with Andrew Tate.””

Viral video: Benny Johnson shares sweet moment with daughters over Donald Trump-like outfit; netizens react
First Published:4 Apr 2025, 06:45 AM IST
