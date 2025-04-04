Viral video: Benny Johnson shares sweet moment with daughters over Donald Trump-like outfit; netizens react

Benny Johnson, YouTuber known for his conservative viewpoints, shared a video on social media of an adorable exchange with his children. The personal moment caught social media attention as the kids can be seen questioning their father over his formal attire.

The 15-second footage captures a sweet moment with his two young girls where the two ask him why he is dressed like Donald Trump. In a post on X, Benny Johnson stated, “My kids, when I come home from DC wearing a suit and tie: “Why are you dressed like Donald Trump?!””

In the video, the 37-year-old political commentator can be seen wearing a blue colour two-piece suit paired with sparkling white shirt and golden tie. As he arrives at the door of his house, his children drop this amusing question, the touching exchange has gone viral.