Viral Video: Brajesh Pathak condemns ‘VIP’ welcome at Jhansi fire site, Congress says ‘BJP chehra chamkane me lagi hai’

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak was involved in a controversy for reportedly getting a "VIP" treatment during his visit to the Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College in Jhansi, where 10 newborns died in a massive fire on Friday.

Some markings were made on the road using lime powder ahead of his visit to the hospital. The Congress, as well as Pathak, criticised the move.

The Congress lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Uttar Pradesh for being “shameless” and “insensitive” when 10 kids died in a fire. Meanwhile, Pathak demanded action against officials who made some markings on the road with lime powder ahead of his visit.

What's the controversy? Pathak visited the hospital premises on Saturday, a day after 10 newborns died in a fire that engulfed the children's ward of the medical college.

The Congress shared a viral video on X, showing some workers making marks on the road with lime powder. News agency PTI reported that this is a practice followed during VIP movements.

It was also alleged that the Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College compound was cleaned and lime powder was sprinkled on the roads to welcome the deputy chief minister.

The Congress wrote, "10 bacche jal ka mar gye; BJP sarkar chehra chamkaane me lagi hai, [10 children were burnt to death; The BJP government is busy in polishing its image.]

In another post, the Congress said, “Look at the insensitivity of the BJP government. On one hand, children were burned to death, and their families were weeping and grieving. On the other hand, lime was being sprinkled on the roads to welcome the Deputy Chief Minister. The families even claimed the entire compound was filthy, but it was cleaned up before the Deputy Chief Minister's visit.”

Brajesh Pathak condemns 'VIP welcome' As the video went viral, Brajesh Pathak said he was not amused by some markings made on the road with lime powder before he reached Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College in Jhansi. He asked the district magistrate to take action against the person who got the work done.

In a video message, Pathak said, “Before I reached Jhansi Medical College, some person was laying lime powder on the roadside, which is very sad. I condemn this. And, I would ask the District Magistrate to identify the person, who got the work done, and take strong action against him. I will never accept this.”

Jhansi hospital fire As many as 10 babies died and 16 children were injured in the tragic incident at Jhansi hospital and were battling for life. District Magistrate Avinash Kumar said the fire broke out around 10.45 pm on Friday in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), possibly due to an electrical short circuit.

After visiting the hospital, Pathak posted on X, “Today, I inspected the unfortunate fire accident in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (SNCU Ward) of Maharani Laxmibai Medical College in Jhansi and gave necessary instructions to the officials. During this, Principal Secretary, Medical and Health Mr. Parthasarathi Sen Sharma and other officials were also present.”