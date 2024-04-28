Viral video: Chennai man beats wife in public; this is what happens next
FIR filed against man for beating wife on Chennai's Koyambedu bridge. Police arrested Roshan after video went viral. Karnataka govt forms SIT for MP Prajwal Revanna's obscene video case in Hassan.
A man from Chennai has been arrested after a video showing him beating his wife in public went viral. A video shared on social media showed how Roshan allegedly assaulted his wife on Chennai's Koyambedu bridge. The video was shot by a passerby near the bridge.
