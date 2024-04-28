Active Stocks
Viral video: Chennai man beats wife in public; this is what happens next

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar

FIR filed against man for beating wife on Chennai's Koyambedu bridge. Police arrested Roshan after video went viral. Karnataka govt forms SIT for MP Prajwal Revanna's obscene video case in Hassan.

Chennai man beats wife on bridge, arrestedPremium
Chennai man beats wife on bridge, arrested

A man from Chennai has been arrested after a video showing him beating his wife in public went viral. A video shared on social media showed how Roshan allegedly assaulted his wife on Chennai's Koyambedu bridge. The video was shot by a passerby near the bridge.

According to a report by India Today, when the person filming the video informed the alleged culprit that the police were on their way, he quickly lifted his wife, placed her on the two-wheeler, and fled the scene.

The Greater Chennai Police in a tweet on X shared an update and said that FIR has been registered and Roshan has been arrested and being investigated. The police responded to the tweet by Dr Karthik Kuppan who is a member of AIADMK party in the state.

“A young man brutally assaulted a young woman in Chennai. Attempt to kill by throwing from the flyover. Will the government take action?," the politician said.

In another news, the Karnataka government constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) in connection with Hassan JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna's alleged obscene video case in Hassan district. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on the X platform wrote, "The government has decided to form a special investigation team in connection with Prajwal Revanna's obscene video case. Obscene video clips are circulating in Hassan district, where it appears that women have been sexually assaulted".

Earlier this month, in Uttar Prades, a shocking incident had come to light from Bulandshahr city where a video of a man chasing his mother and beating her with a stick had gone viral on social media. The video recorded by a local person showed how the accused Durgesh Sharma chased his mother with a stick on the street.

Published: 28 Apr 2024, 12:21 PM IST
