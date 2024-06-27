Viral video: Cow waits for traffic signals to go green, Pune Police shares message on Instagram; netizens react

Traffic police are active on social media to encourage people to follow traffic rules on the road; most of the time, they jump on social media trends and also share viral photos and videos to spread the message of road safety. In a similar attempt, Pune Police shared a viral video of a cow standing behind the line on red signal. The viral video was accompanied with a creative caption to spread the word on road safety.

“Attention ‘Guys’. Don't moo-ve forward on a red light!,” read the post on Instagram. The post has received hilarious reactions on social media, with several users applauding the animal for its discipline.

“Excellent 👌! Cows here have more sense than us Punekars. I feel Pune traffic police should change the colours ..Red of course Go, Green also Go,Yellow ALWAYS Go,” commented an Instagram user on the post.

“stand within the line thats gr8 but people without 6th sense crossed,” wrote another user.

“This is cute and awesome but why is there a cow on the road? Isn't it a safety hazard?,” wrote another user.

“Atleast someone stopping at signals in Pune,” wrote another user.

“Goes to show animals have more brains than humans.... she's even waiting behind the zebra crossing and not beyond unlike others,” read another Instagram user.

“Cow is following rules but not punekar,” wrote another user.