A man climbed an electric pole in M Singipuram village in Andhra Pradesh's Manyam district in drunken state and hanging mid-air, took a nap on the wires, triggering panic in the area. A video of the man dozing off on electric wires is now doing rounds of social media.

The police are now investigating the incident. The incident happened on Tuesday. According to the reports, the man started climbing the pole and did not come down despite repeated pleas from onlookers.

Fearing he might touch live wires, locals turned off the transformer. Once at the top, the man lay down and took a nap on the wires, suspended mid-air, according to a News18 report.

After a while, the onlookers brought him down. The case is now being investigated by the police.

In another case, a truck carrying foreign-made liquor overturned on New Year's evening on the Nashik-Mumbai national highway near Shahapur in Thane district, police said.

The truck driver was allegedly driving drunk. He was detained after the accident near Lahe village, about 80 km from Mumbai.

In a separate case of drunken brawl, three persons were arrested on New Year day, January 1, after they allegedly killed their 34-year-old friend in Nashik following a drunken brawl a night before.

The accused forced the victim, identified as Laxman Gare, to accompany them to a vacant plot at 10 PM on Tuesday. They consumed liquor at the spot, a police official said.

"Amid heated arguments over some old enmity, Gare was attacked with a stone. When police received information about the incident, the victim was rushed to the civil hospital where he succumbed to his injuries," the official said.