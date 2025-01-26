Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde made a generous move on Sunday on the occasion of Republic Day. The Minister stopped his convoy while in motion, in the financial capital Mumbai, to help an injured biker.

On January 26, Eknath Shinde participated in the inauguration ceremony of the North-bound bridge in Mumbai. This bridge would connect the Mumbai Coastal Road with the Bandra-Worli Sea Link. The opening of this route is crucial for Mumbaikars as it will ensure faster traffic movement.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated the northbound bridge and described it as a milestone that will “herald a new era of connectivity” for the city. “The coastal road milestone is a new era of connectivity for Mumbai. It will significantly reduce travel time for Mumbaikars and provide much-needed relief from pollution,” PTI quoted Devendra Fadnavis as saying.

Internet users expressed mixed reactions, while some applauded his character others questioned traffic regulations in Mumbai during VIP movement. Social media strongly reacted to the incident as one user stated, “Deputy CM Shinde turning into a real-life superhero! Who needs a Bat-Signal when you've got a convoy?”

Another user commented, “Giving way to ambulance or stopping convey for a injured person is also considered as a big thing under the current government, because humanity is rarely found with all those crimes, rape & molestation cases on the ruling party leaders.”

A third user questioned, “How the biker got injured when in Mumbai they always stop the traffic for about an hour before any VIP movement??” A fourth user praised the minister and wrote, “is one CM who is not busy on social media while travelling. His eyes are in the road and he isn't shy to help out ones in emergency. Character is made by actions. Not words. And he proves that right !”