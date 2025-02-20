In a shocking incident, a Junior National Games gold medallist powerlifter, named Yashtika Acharya, died in Bikaner district of Rajasthan after 270-kg rod fell on her neck on Tuesday during practice, PTI reported citing police officials. The tragic happening occurred when the female powerlifter was practising in the gym.

According to Naya Shahar Station House Officer (SHO) Vikram Tiwari, Yashtika Acharya was promptly rushed to the hospital after the accident, but doctors declared her dead. As per the report, the accident happened when Yashtika's trainer was making her lift weights in the gym.

In the tragedy, the trainer also suffered minor injuries. However, the teenager's family did not register any case in this regard. On Wednesday, the body was handed over to the family after the post-mortem.

Who was Yashtika Acharya? Yashtika Acharya, the 17-year-old female powerlifter, won the gold medal in National Bench Press Championship in Goa in October last year in the Sub Junior 84kg and above category.

What is powerlifting? Powerlifting, a competitive strength sport, requires athletes to lift maximum weight on three lifts, namely squat, bench press and deadlift. When powerlifters lift weights in squat position, the bar loaded with weights rests on their shoulders at the back of the head. The move involves bending knees and dropping into a squatting position before ascending back to an erect position.

However, the powerlifter first rests on the bench in bench press with their face facing upwards and back downwards. The bar loaded with weight is placed at arm's length and the powerlifter lowers the bar to the chest. The wight bar is pulled up after it touches the chest.