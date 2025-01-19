Congress leader Karti Chidambaram has shared a video clip of IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti, favouring the 'medicinal value' of ‘Gomutra’ or cow urine while discussing the importance of protecting indigenous cow breeds and adopting organic farming. The video, which has gone viral on social media, has attracted much attention from the netizens.

Addressing an event at a Go Samrakshana Sala on the day of Maatu Pongal in Chennai of Tamil Nadu, the IIT-Madras director narrated an anecdote from the life of a sanyasi and said the ascetic, when he had high fever, consumed gomutra and he was cured.

The IIT-Madras director then goes on to say that gomiyam (cow urine or gomutra) has, “anti-bacterial, anti-fungal, and digestive properties.” He claimed that cow urine is beneficial as a medicine for conditions like Irritable Bowel Syndrome and advocated for recognizing its “medicinal value.”

Reacting to the viral video of IIT-Madras director favouring cow urine, Karti Chidambaram said, “Peddling pseudoscience by @iitmadras Director is most unbecoming @IMAIndiaOrg.” Also Read | Madhya Pradesh BJP leader urges garba participants to sip ‘gaumutra’ before entering pandals during Navratri, sparks row

Rationalist outfit Dravidar Kazhagam slammed the Gomutra remark saying it went against the truth and was “shameful”. Citing a study which said that cow urine contained harmful bacterias, DK leader Kali Poongundran said, “It is a regressive opinion.”

DMK leader TKS Elangovan hit out at Kamakoti for his remark and alleged that the intention of the Central government is to “spoil” education in the country.

Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam leader K Ramakrishnan said Kamakoti should give proof for his claim or he must tender an apology. “If he does not apologise, we will stage protest against him,” PTI quoted him as saying.