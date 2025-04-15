Viral Video: In Haryana, PM Modi honours 14-year pledge; helps a barefoot admirer put on shoes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met one of his long-time admirers during a visit to Haryana's Yamunanagar,

Rampal Kashyap had vowed 14 years ago that he would wear footwear only after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader became prime minister, and he got to meet him. Modi has been prime minister since 2014.

Modi shared a video on X of his meeting with Kashyap. He gifted a new pair of shoes and also helped to put them on.

"At today's public meeting in Yamunanagar, I met Shri Rampal Kashyap Ji from Kaithal. He had taken a vow 14 years ago that he will only wear footwear after I became the PM and he got to meet me.

Modi in Yamuna Nagar Modi was in Yamuna Nagar to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development projects.

Among the projects, the prime minister laid the foundation stone of 800 MW modern thermal power unit of Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram Thermal Power Plant at Yamuna Nagar. This unit, spread across 233 acres, worth around ₹8,470 crore, will significantly boost Haryana’s energy self-sufficiency and provide uninterrupted power supply across the state.

"I am humbled by people like Rampal Ji and also accept their affection. But I want to request everyone who takes up such vows -- I cherish your love... Please focus on something that is linked to social work and nation building!" Modi posted on X.

Modi shared the video on X In another post in Hindi, Modi said, “Today I had the good fortune of meeting Rampal Kashyap Ji from Kaithal in Yamuna Nagar, Haryana. He had taken a vow... Today I had the opportunity to make him wear shoes.”

In the video posted by the prime minister on X, Kashyap, wearing a white kurta-pyjama, is seen walking barefoot to meet Modi, who greets him by shaking his hands. The video is viral on social media

As both settle down on a sofa, Modi asks Kashyap, "Why did you do so (remain barefoot for so long)? Why did you trouble yourself?", reported news agency PTI.

As Kashyap replies that it has been 14 years (since he has remained barefoot), Modi picks up a pair of grey sports shoes and tells him, "Toh Aaj Hum Tumko Juta Pehna Rahe Hai, Lekin Baad Mein Phir Kabhi Aise Karna Nahi (I am going to make you wear shoes today, but don't do so in the future)."

Modi even asks Kashyap if he felt comfortable wearing the new shoes. He then gives Kashyap a pat on his shoulder, and tells him, "Keep wearing shoes regularly."

