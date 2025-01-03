A man from Suryapet, Telangana, is making headlines after breaking the Guinness World Record for stopping 57 electric fans with his tongue within 60 seconds. The audience was astonished and impressed by the stunning display of skill.

The viral video shared by Guinness World Records (GWR) is making the rounds on social media. The caption to the one-minute thirty-nine-second video states, “Most electric fan blades stopped using the tongue in one minute 57 by Kranthi Drillman.”

It shows Kranthi Kumar Panikera in action as he stops electric fans with one of the most powerful muscles of the body, the tongue. The human tongue is made up of eight muscles that work together to change the tongue's shape and perform several functions.

Also Read | Viral Video: Road rage in Odisha shows stones thrown on car

Take a look at the video here:

Kranthi Kumar Panikera made history by recording this landmark achievement with remarkable speed and precision. Daring stunts shaped his personality and hence he is famously known as "Drill Man." The latest unconventional record captures Panikera skilful use of tongue to halt the spinning blades at lightning speed.

Also Read | Viral Video: Lions rips man apart after he enter cage to impress his girlfriend

The viral video amassed 14.7 million views, 23 thousand likes and numerous comments. Social media users strongly reacted to Panikera's swift and precise movements that indicated his remarkable control and resilience.

Reacting to the calculated moves of Panikera's, a user commented, Is there training for something like this?" A second user wrote, “Iron tongue.” A third user added, “The skilled workforce Elon wants." A fourth user remarked, “Is there training for something like this?” A fifth user joked, “Who wakes up saying, today I am going to set a record of stopping a fan blade with my tongue.”