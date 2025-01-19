Christian Dior, the luxury brand, fails to go out of spotlight but this time a heart-warming video featuring its product has gone viral. A social media influencer recently shared a video showing his latest purchase from New York store which caught social media attention.

The hefty purchase grabbed eyeballs and has gone viral on social media, amassing over 13 thousand likes, 8.43 lakh views and several comments online. The vlogger with the name Yadupriyam Mehta shared this post on his Instagram account ypmvlogs three days ago.

Yadupriyam Mehta bought Christian Dior chappals worth ₹86,540 for his mother. The video opens with the influencer holding a box of the footwear he selected for his mother. He gave a tour to the shelf where luxury shoes were displayed. Despite being amazed by the collection of shoes, he chose to close his purchase only with the slippers and proceeded to the billing counter.

‘Rs. 86,000 ki Dior Chappal’ Showcasing the entire experience from stepping into a Dior store to the grand unboxing, the caption to the post states, “Rs. 86,000 ki Dior Chappal. Will you buy it or not?" During unboxing the, he praised the luxury brands personal touch and meticulous packaging.

This video sparked debates on social media about extravagant gifts versus simpler gestures of love, while some admired the gesture, others questioned the extravagant purchase. A user wrote, “Mammi ko sirf apna pyaar and respect de. Aur kuch nahi hai duniya me iske siwa.” Another user quipped, “30 days return policy.” A third user remarked, “She's the luckiest mumm ever.” A fourth user wrote, “Lucky mother.” A fifth joked, “Indian Jack Doherty.” Notably, Jack Doherty is an American YouTuber and Kick streamer who performs stunts and pranks.