Viral video: Joe Biden’s unsteady walk on sandy Delaware beach sets social media abuzz, ‘Rumbling, tumbling, stumbling…’

US President Joe Biden faced scrutiny after a video showed him struggling to walk on a sandy beach in Delaware. The footage drew various reactions online and raised questions about his physical fitness as he prepares to leave office.

Fareha Naaz
Updated11 Nov 2024, 03:28 PM IST
Joe Biden, the outgoing president, faced scrutiny over his physical fitness after a viral video showed him struggling to walk on a sandy beach in Delaware on November 10.
Joe Biden, the outgoing US President, made headlines Sunday after a video showing him walking feebly on the sandy beach near his Delaware house went viral. 

The video footage, which has now gone viral, shows the 81-year-old US president appearing to lean on his wife, First Lady Jill Biden, for support during the stroll. This raises questions about his physical fitness just weeks before President-elect Donald Trump takes office as the 47th President of the United States.

Social media was abuzz with reactions to the video of Biden's walk. Critics pointed out Joe Biden's struggle to navigate the uneven terrain, with some speculating about his health ahead of the transition of power on January 20. 

The 45-second video clip, captured by CSPAN, shows Biden navigating the deep, uneven sand with a brisk but unsteady pace as reporters questioned him about his upcoming meeting with Donald Trump at the White House on Wednesday. 

Joe Biden faced massive criticism after his disastrous performance in the June debate this year and several verbal gaffes that caught social media attention. Under pressure over his mental fitness amid age-related concerns, he decided to opt out of the Presidential race.

Social media reaction

A Republican National Committee social media account commented, “Biden is currently battling the sand at his beach house in Delaware." 

League of American Workers founder Steve Cortes stated, “Joe Biden can’t walk on sand." 

A third user wrote, “Rumbling, tumbling, stumbling….” Another user stated, “This man is the President for the next 71 days." 

A fifth user remarked, “Me at the end of the bar crawl.”

Donald Trump made a historic comeback in the 2024 November 5 US presidential election after being ousted following his first term in 2020. He defeated Democratic presidential nominee and Vice President Kamala Harris. This return to power for a non-consecutive term comes almost after 130 years in the nation's history. Before Trump, Grover Cleveland regained the White House in the 1892 election.

First Published:11 Nov 2024, 03:28 PM IST
