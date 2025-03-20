Viral video: Karnataka woman tied to tree, assaulted over fish ‘theft’ as crowd looks on; 4 arrested

At least four people have been arrested after a video surfaced on social media showing a woman tied to a tree, slapped, and severely assaulted for allegedly stealing a fish, prompting a response from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The incident reportedly happened on March 18. The purported videos show a woman slapping the victim as the crowd, gathered around, watched on. The woman was then tied to a tree and assaulted again with no one intervening to help the woman.

Note: Mint has refrained from using the video due to its disturbing content.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed shock over the incident and termed it “inhumane”.

CM Siddaramaiah said in a post on X, “Whatever the reason, tying a woman's hands and feet in this way and assaulting her is not only inhumane, but also a serious crime. Such barbaric behavior is unbecoming of a civilized state like Karnataka. We have a police department and a legal system to take action against those involved in theft, cheating, and fraud.”

Udupi Superintendent of Police Arun K said the victim, a resident of Vijayanagara district, was accused by locals of stealing fish. The woman who allegedly assaulted her has been identified as Laxmi Bai. Three others were arrested in connection with the incident.

Police are analysing the videos to identify and arrest others involved.

Udupi Deputy Commissioner Vidya Kumari K condemned the incident and said, “Whether or not the woman committed any wrongdoing is under investigation, but assaulting someone publicly is inhuman. It is even more disturbing that bystanders laughed and failed to intervene.”

The SP has been directed to take strict action against the accused, and the authorities have assured that such incidents will not be tolerated. Condemning the incident,

He warned that the government will not tolerate public taking the law into their own hands when the police are competent to investigate and punish under the law if a complaint is filed.

“I have instructed the police to conduct a proper investigation into this incident and take necessary action,” he added.

