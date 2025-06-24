Kate Middleton, Prince William's 'It couple' video goes viral on TikTok

Prince William and Kate Middleton, married for more than 14 years now, remain firmly established as one of the most popular royal couples across multiple surveys. Recently, a video celebrating the Prince and Princess of Wales as the "it couple" has gained significant attention on social media. The early 2000s clip is from the time when they started off their relationship, Newsweek reported.

Prince William, Kate Middleton's viral video The clip was posted by a fan on TikTok on Sunday. Since then, it has received more than 40,000 likes and viewed by over 3,90,000 users on the social media platform.

It features multiple shots from the early moments in their relationship and the time when they got married. It starts with the footage of Prince William and Kate's graduation ceremony from the University of St Andrews in 2005. The two of them reportedly met each other while studying at the university in Scotland.

Alongside the video, the caption in the post read, "POV: you both were the IT couple in the 2000s."

Viewers can hear "William Wales" being called as the Prince went ahead to receive his undergraduate degree, the report said.

Thereafter, the viral clip continues with him leading Kate through the corridors of the Central Flying School at Royal Air Force Cranwell. He received his RAF wings at this venue on April 11, 2008.

Another footage features William at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst "Sovereign's Parade" in 2007.

Earlier, Royal family author Robert Jobson talked about this time in the couple's relationship in his book, Catherine: A Biography.

"In William's company, she danced at the trendiest clubs and enjoyed the VIP treatment that came with dating a prince," he wrote in the book, according to Newsweek.

He shared that William's armed Scotland Yard protection officers ensured "minimal fuss" by dealing with the paparazzi, adding that Kate remained "unfazed by the trappings of royalty".

The author claimed that she loved him for who he was and not his royal rank.

Internet reacts In the comments section of the post, several TikTok users expressed their views on the couple, with one stating that William made the "best decision" in life when he got married to Kate.

Another added, "They are destined for each other, so glad she's the future queen, very respectful."

FAQs 1. When did Prince William and Kate Middleton get married? The couple tied the knot in April 2011.

2. How many children does Prince William and Kate Middleton have? They have three kids – George, Charlotte and Louis.

3. Who are Prince William's parents? He is the eldest son of King Charles III and Diana.