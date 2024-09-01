Viral video: Speeding car mows down man, flings him into air in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur

Kolhapur viral accident video: A chilling video shows a speeding car hitting a man in Maharashtra's Kolhapur. The incident was captured on CCTV.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Updated1 Sep 2024, 08:35 AM IST
Maharashtra news: A Kolhapur pedestrian was severely injured in a hit-and-run incident captured on CCTV. (Representative image)( Photo: Bhushan Koyande/HT)

A man reportedly suffered serious injuries after he was hit by a speeding car on a highway in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur. The incident, which is reported to have taken place late night on August 28, was recorded by a surveillance camera installed in the area.

The chilling video shows a speeding SUV mowing down a pedestrian walking along the road, flinging him into the air for a few seconds. The video went viral on social media.

Also Read | Beef Blamed: Elderly beaten, migrant lynched on ’suspicion’ of carrying cow meat

According to News18 Marathi, the victim was identified as Rohit, a resident of Uchgaon village near Kolhapur city. He was reportedly on his way home when the incident took place. 

The driver fled the scene after the accident, while Rohit is reportedly undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Also Read | Mumbai BMW hit-and-run: No traces of alcohol in accused Mihir Shah’s blood

The Kolhapur police registered a case in the matter and are searching for the absconding driver. The CCTV video clip serves as a crucial evidence for investigative authorities after the nerve-wrecking visuals surfaced.

Also Read | Mumbai BMW hit-and-run case: Mihir Shah seeks release. Here’s why

The video clip was widely shared on social media. One social media user said, “Is it time to make helmet mandatory for pedestrians?”

Another remarked, “This is why you should never walk on the left side of the road. If he walked on the right side, he might have seen the vehicle and would have had the time to react or escape.

Another social media user said, “Its a murder attempt, not a hit and run case.” A fourth user wrote, “Car went offroad though it's not a pedestrian place to walk.”

Also Read | Another hit & run in Mumbai; man dies as speeding car rams into bike in Goregaon

This incident came days after a 24-year-old milk vendor was reportedly killed in Aarey Colony area following a similar hit and run case in Mumbai’s Goregaon area. The harrowing incident involved a 17-year old boy on the wheels of a speeding SUV, who rammed into a two-wheeler at around 4:00 AM. Mumbai police arrested three suspects in connection with the accident.

First Published:1 Sep 2024, 08:35 AM IST
Business NewsNewsViral video: Speeding car mows down man, flings him into air in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur

