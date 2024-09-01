A man reportedly suffered serious injuries after he was hit by a speeding car on a highway in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur. The incident, which is reported to have taken place late night on August 28, was recorded by a surveillance camera installed in the area.

The chilling video shows a speeding SUV mowing down a pedestrian walking along the road, flinging him into the air for a few seconds. The video went viral on social media.

According to News18 Marathi, the victim was identified as Rohit, a resident of Uchgaon village near Kolhapur city. He was reportedly on his way home when the incident took place.

The driver fled the scene after the accident, while Rohit is reportedly undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The Kolhapur police registered a case in the matter and are searching for the absconding driver. The CCTV video clip serves as a crucial evidence for investigative authorities after the nerve-wrecking visuals surfaced.

The video clip was widely shared on social media. One social media user said, “Is it time to make helmet mandatory for pedestrians?”

Another remarked, “This is why you should never walk on the left side of the road. If he walked on the right side, he might have seen the vehicle and would have had the time to react or escape.”

Another social media user said, “Its a murder attempt, not a hit and run case.” A fourth user wrote, “Car went offroad though it's not a pedestrian place to walk.”