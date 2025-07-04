Viral Video: Lalit Modi, Vijay Mallya sing ‘I did it my way’ at lavish London party, click photo with Chris Gayle

In a surprising crossover, former Indian Premier League (IPL) commissioner Lalit Modi and fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya were seen singing together Frank Sinatra’s classic “I Did It My Way”, a video of which has gone viral on social media.

The duo, in the video shared by Modi himself, is seen singing and grooving to the song at a lavish party hosted by the ex-IPL commissioner who has been declared a fugitive by India.

Lalit Modi said that his party included 310 people, including friends and family who travelled to London to join him.

“I did it #myway - a few memories from my annual summer party past Sunday at my house in london. Had an amazing night with 310 friends and family a lot who travelled specially for this event thank you to one and all who attended this evening and made it one of the most special night for me,” Modi wrote in the caption of the video.

Watch Lalit Modi and Vijay Mallya's video here:

Chris Gayle present in party The video had one more surprise in store. Former cricketer Chris Gayle, who has been one of the faces of IPL since its beginning, was also present at the party. In a clip, he was seen signing a bat for Lalit Modi.

The cricket administrator ,calling Gayle the “universal boss”, thanked him for attending his party.

“Thank you to @carlton.braganza for the rocking #karoke and to the one and only #universeboss @chrisgayle333 for staying all night and sharing all his stories,” he said.

Chris Gayle also posted a photo of himself along with Mallya and Modi on his Instagram stories, captioning it: “We living it up. Thanks for a lovely evening”.

Gayle played for the IPL team Royal Challengers Bengaluru, which was once owned by Vijay Mallya.

Video goes viral The video quickly went viral on social media, sparking a buzz given the legal controversies associated with both Vijay Mallya and Lalit Modi.

Modi, too, acknowledged the controversial nature of the video, saying that's what he does “the best”.

“Hope this video does not break the internet. Controversial for sure. But that what I do best. Have a beautiful summer to u all [sic].”

Lalit Modi has been living in a self-imposed exile after he was suspended by the BCCI. He has been accused of crimes including bid-rigging, money laundering, and violating the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 (FEMA).