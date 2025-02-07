A peculiar video is doing the rounds on social media showing a man carrying two automatic assault rifles while playing football. This video has taken the internet by storm as several football players dressed in fluorescent green T-shirt and black shorts display firearms publicly during their game.

Alerting the authorities about this viral video, the Meitei Heritage Society in a post on X stated, “This video of a football tournament in Manipur has gone viral on social media. What is deeply disturbing is the open display of sophisticated weapons by the so-called footballers. Or is it a football tournament of Kuki Militants? We urge the authorities to investigate this open display of assault rifles.”

This strange video reportedly first surfaced on Instagram. It was posted by Manipur influencer named Nampi Romeo Hansong from Kangpokpi district. In the clip, a dozen men carrying AK and American-origin M series assault rifles slinging on their shoulders playfully kick a football around. As can be seen 'Sanakhang' is written on the front side of the football jerseys of all of these players.

According to NDTV report, in the initial video an event poster was visible. The social media influencer, who has 11,000 followers, later posted a short video of the football match showing the men without assault rifles. The initial video showed that the football match took place on January 20 at Nohjang Kipgen Memorial Playground, K Gamnomphai. The village Gamnomphai is located 30 km from the state capital Imphal.

Also Read | US Border Patrol chief shares video of deported Indian migrants in chains

Nampi Romeo Hansong had also posted a nearly six-minute-long video showing the men with guns on his YouTube channel.