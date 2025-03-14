Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
Viral video: An old video of Prime Minister of New Zealand Christopher Luxon, celebrating Holi at ISKCON Auckland, has gone viral on social media, as India buzzes with the festive spirit.
Although many old videos from the ISKCON Auckland's Holi celebrations in February have resurfaced on social media, one particular video has gone viral, gaining over eight lakh views on X (formerly Twitter).
The video shows New Zealand PM Christopher Luxon spraying colour on the crowd using a cloud gulal cylinder on the count of 3…2…1.
Several netizens have been questioning if the New Zealand PM's video of celebrating Holi is recent, and original.
The video is from February 2025, when ISKCON Auckland hosted its annual Krishna Holi celebration at its 88-acre farm, New Varsana. The celebrations drew around 15,000 visitors. Addressing the crowd, the PM wished them “a very blissful Holi," , states ISKCON's website.
PM Luxon had also shared the video of the Holi celebrations on his Instagram profile, which quickly gained over 10 million views.
The New Zealand PM is all set to visit India for the first time, from March 16 to March 20.
Luxon, who has previously expressed his admiration for India, is set to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on March 17. The discussions will focus on trade, defence cooperation, and strengthening people-to-people ties, according to multiple reports.
The New Zealand Prime Minister will also meet President Droupadi Murmu during his visit. He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, which includes ministers, senior officials, business leaders, media representatives, and members of the Indian diaspora community.
Christopher Luxon will also visit Mumbai from March 19 to 20 before returning to Wellington.
His visit highlights the longstanding and strong ties between India and New Zealand, as stated by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). “It reaffirms the ongoing commitment of both countries to further strengthen the bilateral relationship across all sectors and deepen our close people-to-people ties," the MEA stated in its latest statement.
