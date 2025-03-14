’A very blissful Holi’: New Zealand PM Christopher Luxon’s video of celebrating Holi at ISKCON Auckland resurfaces

Viral video: An old video of Prime Minister of New Zealand Christopher Luxon, celebrating Holi at ISKCON Auckland, has gone viral on social media, as India buzzes with the festive spirit.

Although many old videos from the ISKCON Auckland's Holi celebrations in February have resurfaced on social media, one particular video has gone viral, gaining over eight lakh views on X (formerly Twitter).

Also Read | Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal celebrates Holi 2025 with delivery partners

The video shows New Zealand PM Christopher Luxon spraying colour on the crowd using a cloud gulal cylinder on the count of 3…2…1.

Advertisement

Is the viral video 'original'? Several netizens have been questioning if the New Zealand PM's video of celebrating Holi is recent, and original.

The video is from February 2025, when ISKCON Auckland hosted its annual Krishna Holi celebration at its 88-acre farm, New Varsana. The celebrations drew around 15,000 visitors. Addressing the crowd, the PM wished them “a very blissful Holi," , states ISKCON's website.

Advertisement

PM Luxon had also shared the video of the Holi celebrations on his Instagram profile, which quickly gained over 10 million views.

New Zealand PM's India visit The New Zealand PM is all set to visit India for the first time, from March 16 to March 20.

Luxon, who has previously expressed his admiration for India, is set to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on March 17. The discussions will focus on trade, defence cooperation, and strengthening people-to-people ties, according to multiple reports.

PM Luxon's schedule of India visit The New Zealand Prime Minister will also meet President Droupadi Murmu during his visit. He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, which includes ministers, senior officials, business leaders, media representatives, and members of the Indian diaspora community.

Advertisement

Christopher Luxon will also visit Mumbai from March 19 to 20 before returning to Wellington.