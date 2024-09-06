Viral Video: Pakistan man hugs lioness, sparks safety concerns on social media. Netizens say ‘post can be last one…’

  • Viral video: A viral video from Pakistan shows Saqib hugging a lioness, causing mixed reactions online. While some praise the affection, others express concern for his safety and raise issues of animal abuse.

Livemint
Updated6 Sep 2024, 01:48 PM IST
Viral Video: Pakistan man hugs lioness, sparks safety concerns on social media
Viral Video: Pakistan man hugs lioness, sparks safety concerns on social media

A viral video from Pakistan has been circulating which is receiving lot of concern on social media. In the scary video, a man is seen hugging a lioness. The Digital creator, Mian Saqib, often posts such videos featuring wild animals from his own farmhouse named as “Miansaqib mianfarmhouse.”

Also Read | ‘Only in Pakistan’: Viral video shows pilot cleaning windscreen before take-off

In the video, Saqib is seen petting a lioness as she stands on her hind legs, after which he appears to hug her.

Saqib, with around 629,000 Instagram followers, shared a video that garnered over 218,000 views. While some praised his affection for the lioness, many raised concerns for his safety, warning it could be his last post. One user raised the issue of animal abuse, urging action, while others admired the post for its beauty, acknowledging the challenges of managing wild animals.

Also Read | ’No question of al Qaeda’: Diplomat blames Pakistan amid ’Kandahar Hijack’ row

“Any brother post can be the last one”, one user wrote.

“Be Carefull,” another user wrote, some other user said, “Report, animal abuse.” Another commented saying, “This is love, mashallah. but still be careful.”

The post also received some postive reviews as “So beautiful” while some another said, “But managing the wild animals are very tough, great.”

Also Read | BJP slams ’IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack’ makers for concealing Muslim names

“Is ki height to hum insaano sey bhi zaada lamibi hai. MashaAllah”

Meanwhile, in another news, amid the controversy over the new Netflix series 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack,' former Indian high commissioner to Islamabad Gopalaswami Parthasarathy blamed Pakistan for the hijack and said that al Qaeda was not involved in the hijacking, India Today reported. Riddled with controversy, ‘The Kandahar Hijack’ has been accused of giving a clean chit to Pakistan's spy agency, the Inter-Services-Intelligence (ISI). Reports suggested that it links the hijackers with terrorists in Afghanistan and al Qaeda.

Describing the Pakistani government's response as “duplicitous”, he accused the country of failing to match its actions with its promises. He further alleged that Pakistan delayed his flight from Islamabad to Lahore when he decided to visit the hijacked plane.

 

First Published:6 Sep 2024, 01:48 PM IST
