Viral Video: Shocking 4-minute heist, one thief loots retired judge's home, another looms with rod

A gang of thieves broke into retired Justice Ramesh Garg's residence in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, "early morning" and looted money and jewellery worth lakhs. The thieves robbed the retired judge's home in just 4 minutes and 10 seconds. The incident was caught on camera.

The robbery occurred on Sunday, but went unnoticed by the family as the alarm failed to wake Justice Garg’s son, Ritvik, Deccan Chronical reported.

A video, which was widely circulated on social media, showed the intruders — masked, gloved, and wielding an iron rod — calmly looting the house. Mint could not verify the authenticity of the video.

The timeline of robbery According to the CCTV timeline, as reported by Deccan Chronical, the trio entered the house at 4:35 am and headed straight to Ritvik’s room. Mint couldn't verify who the thief was hovering over" as the thieves stole

By 4:36 am, one thief stood guard while the others attempted to break the cupboard lock.

The lock broke at 4:37 am. It triggered the alarm, but Ritvik remained asleep.

By 4:38 am, the burglars calmly removed cash and jewellery. At 4:39 am, they left the room as the alarm continued to sound.

Despite the presence of a security guard, the burglars had cut through an iron window grill to gain entry, and Ritvik’s wife and children were asleep in another room during the theft, the report added.

The viral video The purported video shows three burglars. One could be seen entering the judge’s bedroom with an iron rod. With a black cloth wrapped around his face, he could be seen standing near the judge with a stick -- ready to strike if he woke up, several reports claimed.

The second thief could be seen ransacking the room. The third stood guard outside.

The family discovered the theft only after waking up to find the room ransacked. The video of the incident has gone viral.

According to the Deccan Chronicle, the thieves stole cash worth over ₹5 lakh and gold-silver jewellery in just 4 minutes and 10 seconds.

Additional SP Rural Rupesh Dwivedi, DSP Headquarters Umakant Chaudhary arrived at the crime scene along with sniffer dogs and forensic experts.

The burglars had worn gloves, leaving no fingerprints or physical evidence, complicating the probe, the report added.