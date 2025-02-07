Days after the United States deported over 100 illegal immigrants to India, several people shared their harrowing experience of illegally entering America via the ‘donkey route’.

Now, a viral video allegedly shows a group of Indians travelling, hiding, and staying in tents in the jungles of Panama on their way to enter the US illegally.

The unverified video, which has been making the rounds online, shows men, women, and even children camping in a forest clearing. Many wear raincoats and set up tents during heavy rainfall in the forest.

Mint couldn't independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Women with infants, people sitting in mud | Viral video Several Indians attempt to enter the United States illegally to fulfil their ‘American dream’.

The viral video shows the risks Indians take during the ‘donkey route’.

The viral video shows women holding infants. In the video, many people are seen sitting in mud, some wearing rubber boots and raincoats to save themselves from the harsh forest conditions and heavy rainfall.

What is ‘donkey route’? ‘Donkey route’ refers to the dangerous journey people take to illegally enter countries like the United States and the United Kingdom. According to an Indian Express report, “Donkey travels is an illegal trip a lot of people take to get out of their country across borders all over the world.”

104 Indians brought back from the United States A US military aircraft carrying 104 illegal immigrants hailing from various states landed in Amritsar on Wednesday, the first such batch of Indians deported by the Trump government as part of a crackdown it resolved to carry out when it was sworn in last month.

Of the deportees, 33 each are from Haryana and Gujarat, 30 from Punjab, three each from Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, and two from Chandigarh, sources said.

Nineteen women and 13 minors, including a four-year-old boy and two girls aged five and seven years, were among the deportees, they said.

S Jaishankar on US deportation of Indian nationals Amid huge political uproar in India over the deportation of Indians this week, the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday addressed the Rajya Sabha over the issue.