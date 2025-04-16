Viral video shows student carrying differently-abled classmate after earthquake hits, internet reacts

An old video showing a student carrying his differently-abled classmate on his back has gone viral on social media, drawing widespread praise. The time and location of the clip, however, remain unknown.

The video, shared on the microblogging platform X, shows a classroom scene where a group of students are seated until they feel tremors and begin rushing out in panic. While most students flee to safety, one student is seen helping his disabled classmate by carrying him on his back as they move to safety. The selfless act has received widespread admiration online.

The viral clip has amassed around 62.3k views and numerous comments.

Here are some of the reactions: A user wrote: “Our society needs kindness. Our society needs good-hearted people. We hope good fortune will accompany those good-hearted people.”

“What a good boy! He sends out remarkable positive energy,” said one netizen.

“He left by instinct. But he returned. It takes great courage,” commented another.

Earthquake Hits Afghanistan Meanwhile, an earthquake of magnitude 5.5 struck the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan today. The quake occurred at a depth of 121 km (75 miles), according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

The earthquake in Afghanistan came just hours after a 5.6-magnitude tremor struck off the southern coast of the Philippines, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), as reported by AFP.