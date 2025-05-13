Viral video: Singer Monali Thakur shocked to see IndiGo's ‘discount’ pricing, says it's ‘very questionable’

Bollywood singer Monali Thakur was shocked to witness the difference in the total flight fare before and after the “discount” IndiGo Airlines was offering.

Advertisement

In a now-viral Instagram video, the ‘Moh Moh Ke Dhaage’ fame singer shared that she was trying to book a flight with IndiGo via its official website when she noticed its strange discount pricing.

Monali, who was giggling in the video, showed that upon applying a 15% discount with up to ₹2,000 off on transactions above ₹5,000, the total fare of her flight booking went up from an initial booking amount of ₹7,272 to ₹7,371.

Also Read | Delhi Airport issues 5-point advisory for travellers amid flights cancellations

The singer found the addition of ₹99 to her fare after a 15% discount “very interesting and questionable.”

She then questioned the airline's “cute” charge and said, “What the hell is a cute charge?” “Are you charging me for being cute? ₹50? Am I only this cute?” she asked jokingly.

Advertisement

Monali Thakur captioned the video: “Waah”

Read More

Watch the viral video here

Also Read | Drunk passenger molests IndiGo crew onboard Delhi to Shirdi flight

Monali is not the only one who has ever questioned the CUTE charge. There have been several incidents of social media users questioning this additional charge on their flight fares. Advertisement

Note: A CUTE or Common User Terminal Equipment charge, in layman's language, is a passenger handling fee. It includes charges for the use of metal-detecting machines, escalators and other equipment at airports.

Here's how netizens reacted to the video: Netizens got busy debating how the CUTE charge should've been more for Monali, considering how cute she is, and joked about how it'd be 0 for men.

“ ₹50 rate lagaya tumhari cuteness ka,” a user quipped.

“The way you’re explaining plus that adorable giggling ! ‘cute charge’ should be more for you,” said a fan.

A user joked: “Saare ladke bach jaayenge Cute charge dene se.”