Viral video sparks outrage as woman pulled by hair, her daughter beaten for stealing vegetables in Surat; two arrested

A woman and her teenage daughter were brutally assaulted in broad daylight for allegedly stealing vegetables in Gujarat's Surat.

The shocking incident occurred on Thursday at the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) market, one of the busiest wholesale markets in the city.

A video of the assault has since gone viral on social media, sparking public outrage and raising serious concerns over the growing culture of vigilante justice and public apathy.

The video shows a man, believed to be a security guard, holding a stick. He can be seen grabbing the woman by her hair and dragging her across the road, all while she screams and pleads for help. Meanwhile, two other men are seen attacking her daughter—pulling her hair, pushing her to the ground, punching her, and kicking her in the stomach.

Despite the violent nature of the assault, the video also shows several passersby standing idly, watching the incident unfold without stepping in to help or stop the attackers.

The brutal footage quickly made its way to social media, especially on X , where thousands expressed their anger.

“Disgusting that this happened in Gujarat,” one user posted.

Another commented in Hindi, “गरीबों का भी कोई देश है क्या? लाखों करोड़ लेकर बैंकों का भाग जाए अमीर और गरीब के लिए दंड!” (Is this not a country for the poor? The rich flee with billions from banks, but the poor are punished!).

Yet another person wrote, “सूरत में मानवता मर गई है लोगों के अंदर से” (Humanity has died inside people in Surat).

In response to the growing outrage, Surat Police confirmed the incident and the authenticity of the video through a post on their official X account. “After the incident of an attack on a woman and a young girl over allegations of vegetable theft at Surat APMC, Surat City Puna Police arrested two accused, enforcing the rule of law,” the post read.

The police have arrested two of the attackers and said that further investigation is ongoing. Authorities are working to verify the claims of theft and identify any additional individuals involved in the assault.