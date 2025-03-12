Viral Video: SUV rams into vehicles before speeding away in Noida Sector 16

Noida News: On Tuesday morning, a black Mahindra Thar rammed into several vehicles at a car market in Noida Sector 16. The SUV was being driven on the wrong side of the road, when it crashed into several parked vehicles before speeding away, according to local police officials and video of the incident that went viral on social media.

The driver of the Mahindra Thar, a resident of Delhi, had reportedly visited the area to install a speaker system in his car, Deputy Commissioner of Police Ram Badan Singh said in a statement.

The incident unfolded shortly after the driver became embroiled in a heated argument with the mechanic over the service, reported The Indian Express.

While the worker was fitting the music system, the driver allegedly entered into an argument with him and drove through the street.

The video purportedly capturing the road rage incident has since gone viral on social media. The footage shows the black Mahindra Thar careening through Sector 16, hitting at least half a dozen vehicles before sharply turning and continuing on its path. The SUV also hits a signboard, causing it to fall.

According to Noida police, the situation quickly escalated when the driver left the mechanic’s shop and drove off at high speed, recklessly weaving through the streets and slamming into multiple stationary vehicles.

“He drove away in a very dangerous manner, ramming into several parked vehicles,” The Indian Express quoted DCP Singh.

The Noida Police have registered an FIR to nab the driver of the black Mahindra Thar. Police officials of Gautam Buddh Nagar have said that two teams of police had been formed to nab the driver and further investigations into the case is underway.

