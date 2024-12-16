A viral video shows a car hitting a 56-year-old man in Delhi while he was carrying his grandson. Both the man and the child were injured, and the police took action against the teen driver.

A video of a car ramming into 56-year-old man in the national capital, Delhi, has gone viral on social media. The incident reportedly took place in Delhi's Adarsh Nagar on Monday. As can be seen in the video, the white car suddenly steered right and rammed into the man who was carrying his seven-year-old grandson in his arms.

It was around 10:11 am, when the man walking down a street on left side of the road was struck by a speeding Hyundai Santro. A CCTV camera installed in the area captured the disturbing incident. The speeding car can be seen rushing through the street as the teen driver loses control.

The car dragged the boy with it, hitting all those who came its way. According to NDTV report, the man identified as Rajesh Kumar Kamra, and his grandson, Mannat, were injured in the accident.

Delhi police said that 17-year-old boy was driving the vehicle. Within seconds, the Santro first struck a parked white scooty, then Rajesh Kumar Kamra, followed by four people, who were standing in a corner on the street. The injured child' mother can be heard screeming for help.

The scooter dropped to the ground while the rider was thrown meters away. As soon as the raging car came to a halt, the scooter rider struggled to get up, but the Rajesh rushed to the spot where his grandson trapped. As he scavenged beneath the vehicle, he found that his grandson was trapped under the rear wheels of the car. People rushed to pull the boy out to safety.

Meanwhile, police seized the car and initiated action against its owner, while the 17-year-old was taken in police custody.

According to Section 199A of the Motor Vehicles Act, if a minor commits any offence, the parent or guardian of the minor or motor vehicle owner will be deemed guilty. The offence can attract imprisonment of up to three years and a fine of ₹25,000 with cancellation of vehicle's registration for 12 months.