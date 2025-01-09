Indian wedding weddings are known for their extravagance, sparkle and glamour and last but not the least music that fills the air with festive vibes. People celebrate the occasion by playing drums, dholls, Bollywood hits and more. Although, Indians are familiar with this noisy affaire, but this time it caught the attention of a woman who lives overseas.

The woman, identified as Sadie Crowell, criticised a nearby Indian wedding for the clamorous festivities that happened all through the night, complaining that she couldn't sleep amid all the clattering sound. This incident happened in the vicinity of her house. She captured a video of the wedding gala from her balcony that she accused of disturbing the neighbourhoods.

She stated, “This is me trying to sleep in my bed, and there’s a wedding going on all night.” Noting the time, she said, “It’s 9.00 AM.” The viral post shared by northlybrampton on Instagram suggests that the video was shot in Canada. However, one user pointed out it was not filmed in Canada, since the girl is American.

This incident sparked heated debate online, touching upon topics such as cultural tolerance. As she explains her struggle to go back to sleep, the sounds of drumming and chatter reverberate through her room. The TikTok video has gone viral on social media platform X. It has amassed nearly 2.5 lakh views and several comments.

Social media reaction Differing views on acceptable noise levels during such events emerged online. While some viewers sympathised with her, others defended the wedding celebrations.

A user commented, “Why not do this at a banquet hall! How come this is even legal?" Another user wrote, “Play some gun shot sounds from a speaker out your window."

A third user replied, “I'm not mad, I'm coming to the party." A fourth user joked, “You shouldn’t be sleeping till this late." A fifth user quipped, ‘I mean of it, started 9am, totally legal lol. If it went all night. Should have called cops instead. Which it looks like she did not as she would have put that in the video.’