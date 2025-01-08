Indonesia's beaches are in the limelight not for their beauty but for the littered environment which is overwhelmed by plastic waste. Videos are going viral showcasing Bali beaches flooded with multiple layers of plastic waste and other materials. These beaches once used to be tourist attraction points are now dumped with heaps of non-biodegradable waste.

The serene holiday spot is thus making headlines as a littered zone. 'Trash wave' has struck the Kuta beaches and visuals of heaps of trash covering the sand at the popular beaches is doing the rounds. Users online shared the grim and disappointing situation.

During the monsoon seasons tons of trash were swept towards the shore making the surrounding dismal. An environmental NGO with the name ‘Sungai Watch’ called this miserable condition the beach as "the worst plastic waste pollution" to wash ashore in Bali.

‘Plastic nightmare’ Co-founder of ‘Sungai Watch’ NGO Sam Bencheghib posted multiple videos online depicting the nightmarish condition of the beaches, calling it “Plastic nightmare.” Sam Bencheghib in a post on Instagram said, “The power of community! Bali’s beach has been hit by the worst trash wave I’ve ever seen." He shared several drone shots and stated, "We have been cleaning it up with @sungaiwatch over the past few days, but every day more trash keeps on coming."

Cleanup operation The worst impacted seashores by the tides of plastic waste were reportedly Kedonganan Beach and Jimbaran Beach. Sam Bencheghib further noted that 70 tons of plastic were removed from Jimbaran beach with community help. Although these measures were progressive in the direction of cleanup, but the restoration of the whole beach needs more effort. Expressing gratitude to all the volunteers who were involved in the cleaning operation, he said, “Thank you to every person who has lent a hand and taken time out of their day to come help us.”

