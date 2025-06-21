Viral Video: With legs on a table, Maharashtra school teacher sleeps in class in front of students

A video showing a school teacher dozing off as a classroom packed with desperate students looks on is doing the rounds on social media, sparking widespread outrage. The viral video, from a Marathi-medium Zilla Parishad school in Gadegavan village of Maharashtra, shows the teacher - VK Munde -taking a peaceful nap, resting on a plastic chair with his legs stretched out on another.

Several schoolchildren in school uniform can be seen sitting at their desks, appearing to study or remain engaged in their work.

In the video, the man filming can be heard asking a student how long the teacher had been asleep. After a brief hesitation, the student responds, "Half an hour." Moments later, the teacher wakes up, stretches casually, and appears completely unfazed by being caught on camera.

Following the incident, a complaint was filed with Zonal Education Officer Satish Shinde, who assured that an investigation would be carried out and appropriate action taken, NDTV reported.

In a similar incident, last year in July, a video from a primary school in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh showed a teacher dozing off on the classroom floor while students took turns waving handheld fans over her. The clip quickly went viral, sparking widespread outrage on social media.

The footage appeared to show the government school teacher lying on the floor asleep, as one student after another fanned her. However, authorities later clarified that the video was misleading.

District Basic Education Officer Rakesh Singh stated that the teacher had actually fallen from a chair and the students were fanning her because she needed immediate medical assistance. An investigation confirmed that the children were not instructed to fan her for comfort but were trying to help her after the fall.