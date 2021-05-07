Subscribe
Home >News >Virat Kohi, Anushka Sharma start fundraiser #InThisTogether, donate 2 crore

Virat Kohi, Anushka Sharma start fundraiser #InThisTogether, donate 2 crore

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli
1 min read . 03:06 PM IST PTI

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma has made a donation of 2 crore for the seven-day-long fundraising campaign, which has a goal of raising 7 crore

Actor-producer Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli on Friday announced a fundraiser campaign to raise money for COVID-19 relief in India.

In a video posted on their respective social media handles, Sharma and Kohli said they have partnered with fundraising platform Ketto for the initiative #InThisTogether.

"Things have been very tough for India as we fight the pandemic and it really pains us to see our country suffer like this," Anushka said.

Kohli said he is grateful to all the people, who are fighting day and night against the pandemic, and that their dedication is appreciated.

"Anushka and I have started a fundraiser on Ketto, with the funds going towards ACT Grants," he added.

The couple has made a donation of two crore for the seven-day-long fundraising campaign, which has a goal of raising seven crore.

Urging fans to donate, Anushka said, "Every little bit makes a difference... We will overcome this together."

India's total tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 2,14,91,598 with a record 4,14,188 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

