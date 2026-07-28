Subscribe

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma buy sea-facing luxury ₹18.29 crore apartment in Mumbai’s Versova

The actor-cricketer duo has acquired a sprawling sea-facing apartment in Mumbai’s upscale Versova neighbourhood for a staggering 18.29 crore.

Livemint
Updated28 Jul 2026, 10:33 PM IST
Advertisement
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma (Instagram)
AI Quick Read

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and star cricketer Virat Kohli have further cemented their footprint in India’s luxury real estate market with a staggering 18 crore investment.

According to property registration documents accessed by real estate analytics platform Zapkey, the actor-cricketer duo has acquired a sprawling sea-facing apartment in Mumbai’s upscale Versova neighbourhood for a staggering 18.29 crore.

Advertisement

Located within the premium Godrej Skyshore project in Andheri West, this latest acquisition adds to the couple's already impressive, multi-city property portfolio.

Also Read | Anushka Sharma receives maiden call-up as India squad for T20Is vs SA announced

Inside the Versova Apartment

According to Zapkey, the new high-rise residence boasts a carpet area of 2,644 square feet. Positioned on one of the building's higher floors, the sea-view property was purchased at a rate of roughly 69,159 per square foot.

Beyond the expansive living space, the transaction includes three dedicated parking spots and an exclusive supplementary area measuring 316 square feet.

Star-studded address

The Godrej Skyshore project is rapidly emerging as a celebrity hotspot.

Registration data sourced by Liases Foras indicates that veteran Bollywood actor Tabu also holds property in the same high-rise, having previously secured a 2,153-square-foot apartment for 10 crore.

Advertisement
Also Read | Anushka Sharma faces backlash after calling homeopathy a ‘key part’ of her life

Virushka's real estate empire

The Versova acquisition is just the latest addition to Kohli and Sharma’s sprawling luxury holdings across the country:

  • Gurugram Mansion: Kohli is the proud owner of an ultra-luxurious, 10,000-square-foot residence in Gurugram’s DLF Phase 1. Valued at an estimated 80 crore, the lavish property features a private swimming pool, a custom gym, and bespoke interiors.
  • Alibaug Retreats: The couple has heavily invested in Alibaug, a coastal town highly favoured by India's elite. Their holdings include a massive five-acre land parcel in Zirad village near Awas Beach, acquired for approximately 37.86 crore.

    Prior to this, in 2022, they purchased an eight-acre plot in the same vicinity for 19 crore and subsequently developed it into a luxury villa with a temperature-controlled swimming pool, a jacuzzi, landscaped gardens, and dedicated staff quarters.

Advertisement
Also Read | Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma visit Premanand Maharaj in Vrindavan after IPL win

Visit to Premanand Maharaj’s ashram

The couple was recently spotted visiting the new ashram of revered spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj. Showcasing their devotion, Kohli and Sharma were seen walking barefoot through the rain to seek the spiritual guide's blessings.

This is not the couple's first pilgrimage to the holy city. According to a source cited by ETimes, this recent trip marks their eighth meeting with Premanand Maharaj since January 2023.

The duo reportedly received Diksha (spiritual initiation) from the leader in January 2025 and has consistently made frequent visits to the Vrindavan ashram over the past two years to continue their spiritual journey.

About the Author

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More

Real Estate
Get Latest real-time updates
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India, World and US news. Follow CJP Protest LIVE updates as Sonam Wangchuk ends his 26-day hunger strike following government assurances, while the Jantar Mantar protest continues. Get the latest updates on talks between the CJP delegation and the Centre, the demand for Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation, possible arrests, Delhi security measures and developments in Parliament.
HomeNewsVirat Kohli-Anushka Sharma buy sea-facing luxury ₹18.29 crore apartment in Mumbai’s Versova
Advertisement
Read Next Story