Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma buy sea-facing luxury ₹18.29 crore apartment in Mumbai’s Versova

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and star cricketer Virat Kohli have further cemented their footprint in India’s luxury real estate market with a staggering ₹18 crore investment.
According to property registration documents accessed by real estate analytics platform Zapkey, the actor-cricketer duo has acquired a sprawling sea-facing apartment in Mumbai’s upscale Versova neighbourhood for a staggering ₹18.29 crore.
Located within the premium Godrej Skyshore project in Andheri West, this latest acquisition adds to the couple's already impressive, multi-city property portfolio.
According to Zapkey, the new high-rise residence boasts a carpet area of 2,644 square feet. Positioned on one of the building's higher floors, the sea-view property was purchased at a rate of roughly ₹69,159 per square foot.
Beyond the expansive living space, the transaction includes three dedicated parking spots and an exclusive supplementary area measuring 316 square feet.
The Godrej Skyshore project is rapidly emerging as a celebrity hotspot.
Registration data sourced by Liases Foras indicates that veteran Bollywood actor Tabu also holds property in the same high-rise, having previously secured a 2,153-square-foot apartment for ₹10 crore.
The Versova acquisition is just the latest addition to Kohli and Sharma’s sprawling luxury holdings across the country:
The couple was recently spotted visiting the new ashram of revered spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj. Showcasing their devotion, Kohli and Sharma were seen walking barefoot through the rain to seek the spiritual guide's blessings.
This is not the couple's first pilgrimage to the holy city. According to a source cited by ETimes, this recent trip marks their eighth meeting with Premanand Maharaj since January 2023.
The duo reportedly received Diksha (spiritual initiation) from the leader in January 2025 and has consistently made frequent visits to the Vrindavan ashram over the past two years to continue their spiritual journey.