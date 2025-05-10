Virender Sehwag reacts as Pakistan violates ceasefire: ‘kutte ki dum tedi ki…’

Pakistan violates ceasefire: Reacting to Pakistan's violation of ceasefire, cricketer Virender Sehwag posted an image on X, which reads:

“kutte ki dum tedi ki tedi hi rehti hai.”

Virender Sehwag's post on X

Pakistan violates ceasefire Hours after India and Pakistan officially announced a mutual agreement for de-escalation, blasts were heard in Jammu city and projectiles were spotted in the sky.

According to eyewitnesses, gunshots and multiple blasts were also heard in Srinagar, while other places, Udhampur, Ferozepur, and Jaisalmer, were subject to citywide blackouts.

India Pakistan ceasefire deal Pakistan's latest attack in India comes just hours after India and Pakistan had agreed to halt firing and military activity.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Saturday said, “An understanding was reached this evening between the DGMOs of India and Pakistan to stop the military action that was going on for the last few days. For the last few hours, this understanding is being violated by Pakistan."

The announcement to halt military action between India and Pakistan was first revealed by U.S. President Donald Trump in an unexpected social media post. He claimed that the United States had "mediated" talks between the two nations, leading to what he described as a "FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE" agreement.