Visa delays force hundreds of British citizens to cancel trip to India

Hundreds of United Kingdom (UK) citizens who were travelling to India have been forced to either cancel or postpone their visit. Reason? Their agents who had booked on their behalf received notices that they can no longer apply for the tourist visas for the applicants, a move that may largely impact the tourism industry in India. The applicants now have to be physically present at the UK visa centres. However, since there were no appointments before their flights, they had to either cancel or postpone their trips.

