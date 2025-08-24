Visa logjam dampens Indian rush to US universities this fall
Since the start of Trump’s presidency, tensions between several US universities and the government have unnerved many parents in India. Delays in visa slots, demand for greater scrutiny of social media profiles of those aiming to study in the US have prompted students to consider other destinations.
Every August, the largest batch of Indian students heading abroad for higher studies typically goes to the US. It is called the fall season. But this year, the numbers tell a different story. Non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) have seen a 25-50% drop in applications for loans to study in the US, as have counsellors who help students navigate the study-abroad admissions process amid unavailability of visa slots.