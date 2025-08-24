Visa logjam dampens Indian rush to US universities this fall

According to the latest data shared by America's Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP), students from India increased by 11.8% in 2024 compared to 2023. These are students who hold the F-1 and M-1 visas. The former is offered to students whose primary purpose is to complete an academic course of study while the latter is to pursue a vocational course. The SEVP is a web-based system that the Department of Homeland Securities uses “to maintain and manage information" on foreign students.