Visa no longer needed for visitors from THESE 79 countries to visit Africa's Malawi. Check list here
Malawi has lifted visa requirements for visitors from 79 countries, in a move to boost the tourism sector. The visa waiver program aims to attract investments in agriculture, tourism, and mining in Malawi.
African country, Malawi has lifted visa requirements for visitors from 79 countries, Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera informed Parliament on February 9.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message