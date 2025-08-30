Vishal and Sai Dhanshika net worth: Kollywood's famous couple gets engaged, know their combined valuation here

Tamil actors Vishal and Sai Dhanshika are making headlines after they made their relationship official through a close-knit engagement ceremony held at Vishal's residence in Anna Nagar, Chennai. The couple took to Instagram to share the news on Friday, August 29. Let's find out net worth of the two Kollywood actors.

Vishal net worth The Mark Antony star, Vishal Krishna Reddy, born to granite businessman GK Reddy and Janaki Devi, is 48 years old. Sandakozhi 2 star boasts a total net worth is ₹125 crore, according to website goldenchennai.com. He also founded the production house Vishal Film Factory in 2013. With an entertainment industry career spanning 25 years, Vishal delivered some of the biggest hits in Tamil cinema.

Born in Tamil Nadu's Chennai, Vishal did his schooling at Don Bosco Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Chennai. Before joining the film industry, he pursued graduate degree in visual communications from Chennai's Loyola College. Vishal's car collections reportedly includes several luxurious cars including Jaguar XF, Audi Q7, BMW X6 and Toyota Innova Crysta.

Sai Dhanshika net worth Sai Dhanshika, who rose to national fame after starring alongside superstar Rajinikanth in Kabali (2016), boasts a net worth of ₹6 crore with a monthly income of ₹10 to 15 lakhs, according to Aatmakatha.

This implies that their combined valuation stands around ₹131 crore.

The acclaimed South Indian actress is noted for her work in Paradesi, Enga Amma Rani, Vizhithiru and Solo. The 35-year-old actress made her acting debut with the Tamil film Thirudi in 2006.

The couple publicly acknowledged their relationship in May 2025 at the press conference of Yogi Da in Chennai and had declared they will celebrate their romantic union through a ceremony on August 29. on the occasion of Vishal's 48th birthday.

Sharing a picture of the ceremony on Instagram, Vishal wrote, "Thank u all u darlings from every nook and corner of this universe for wishing and blessing me on my special birthday. Happy to share the good news of my #engagement that happend today with @saidhanshika amidst our families."

